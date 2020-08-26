Man indicted for murder, attempted murder for Tonawanda shooting

Matthew Gerwitz, 28, was virtually arraigned before Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on an indictment charging him with several felonies.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A City of Tonawanda man was indicted for murder charges on Wednesday for a Tonawanda shooting that happened back in May.

Matthew Gerwitz, 28, was virtually arraigned before Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony; six counts of attempted murder in the first degree, class A-1 felonies; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, class C felonies; and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies.

Gerwitz allegedly shot Joseph Marasco, 32, with an illegal handgun on May 26 at the corner or Moran Street and Clinton Street in the City of Tonawanda. Marasco was shot in the torso.

Marasco was taken to ECMC where he later died.

The District Attorney's Office says as City of Tonawanda Police responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, Gerwitz allegedly re-entered his apartment on Morgan Street. Gerwitz allegedly fired shots from an illegal rifle at officers from inside his home.

A police detective who was outside of the house was shot multiple times, according to the District Attorney's Office. The detective was wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The District Attorney's Office says Gerwitz allegedly fled in a vehicle and "exchanged gunfire with Police during their pursuit." A brief high-speed chase took place, and ended a short distance away from police rammed Gerwitz's car with their patrol vehicles on Morgan Street near Kohler Street.

As a result of the collision a police lieutenant suffered a sprained wrist and a back injury. Another officer in a different patrol vehicle was unharmed.

Following the shooting, investigators allegedly recovered three more illegal, unloaded guns from Gerwitz's residence.

Gerwitz is scheduled to return to court on September 10 at 11 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He remains remanded without bail.