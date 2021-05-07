Tonawanda woman charged with DWI following rollover crash

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Tonawanda woman has been charged with a DWI following a rollover crash early Monday morning in the City of Tonawanda.
City of Tonawanda Police say Laura M. Sholtz was driving in the 700 block of Fletcher Street around 4:15 a.m., when she hit a parked vehicle. In result of the crash, Sholtz's 2019 Jeep SUV tipped over on its side.
Police say Sholtz was not injured in the crash.
Sholtz was charged with a DWI, refusing to take a breath test and failing to keep right.