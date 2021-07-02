Newfane man arrested after rollover crash, faces DWI charges

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured in the crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Krull Park.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Newfane man was arrested Friday after a rollover crash on Lake Road near Krull Park.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Daniel C. Schultz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, plus vehicle and traffic violations.

The Sheriff's Office said no one was injured in the crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. They say Schultz's vehicle left the road, struck a telephone pole, then rolled over. The telephone pole snapped in half.

Schultz managed to get out of the vehicle before he was identified by deputies who arrived at the scene. After an investigation and field sobriety testing, the deputies say Schultz was deemed to be intoxicated.