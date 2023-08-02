Canadian manufacturer Gamma North closing Alden plant, laying off 85 workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canadian company is closing its Alden plant later this year, affecting 85 jobs.
Gamma North Corp., which manufactures windows and siding, filed a WARN notice with the state Department of Labor on Wednesday, stating that the plant will close and that 85 employees will be laid off as of Oct. 29 for economic reasons. The employees are part of the Painters and Allied Trades International Union.
The company, founded in Quebec in the late 1960s, has a 15,500-square-foot manufacturing facility at 13995 Broadway St. in Alden.
