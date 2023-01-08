Reports of problems with company contracted to move asylum seekers out of NYC; impact on WNY unknown

Local agencies tasked with helping asylum seekers aren't responding to questions about DocGo, the company contracted to move migrants across the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As more asylum seekers arrive in Western New York, there are reports of issues with the company contracted to facilitate their care.

New York City awarded a $432M no-bid contract to the medical services company DocGo.

DocGo is responsible for providing asylum seekers basic services when they arrive in NYC as well as their placement elsewhere in the state.

Several local refugee service agencies are working with DocGo as asylum seekers arrive in Erie County.

The New York Times is reporting that officials in Albany are concerned about the quality of care being given to asylum seekers by the company.

The publication reports that security guards hired by DocGo have repeatedly threatened migrants. Additionally, there have been promises of jobs after asylum seekers

Governor Hochul addressed the claims while making a stop in Amsterdam, NY on Tuesday.

"They [DocGo] have been managing this for many months without complaints, but definitely when complaints surface it absolutely requires all of us to look into it and make sure the services people commit to and are being paid for are being implemented," Governor Hochul said.

Locally, agencies like the International Institute, Jericho Road, the NY Immigration Coalition, and others have worked with DocGo to assist the company with services for asylum seekers.

None of the agencies were available for an interview.

Jericho Road founder and CEO Myron Glick did provide a statement:

“Jericho Road is committed to working with Doc Go, The City of New York, The State of New York, and our local partners here in Buffalo to do what we can to welcome these newcomers to Buffalo and help them find a home here in Buffalo that is safe for them and their family. It is a big challenge. But Buffalo is up to this task.”

At the federal level, more money is needed, but so does movement on work authorization for asylum seekers. It can take 4 to 6 months for work permits to be approved.

"We should be able to put these people to work right away without delay," Congressman Higgins said. "We have a labor shortage in this country, we have a labor shortage in Western New York."

Governor Hochul says there has been constant contact between her office and federal officials to try and find more resources for asylum seekers.

"I have been in contact with the federal government, literally, every day of the week for a long time," Governor Hochul said. "They've directed the GSA to find surplus properties to use."

The Governor also agrees with Congressman Higgins that allowing asylum seekers to work while their cases are processed would help a lot of the quality of life issues that are beginning to come to light across New York.