Crime

Man arrested in connection to Town of Ellicott armed robbery

A man has been charged at the Jamestown City Court for the armed robbery at a gas station in the Town of Ellicott.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — A man has been taken to the Jamestown County Jail after allegedly robbing a gas station Kwik Fill in the Town of Ellicott.

Police say James Hayes of Ellicott allegedly went into the Kwik Fill with a handgun on Monday, and stole money from the cash register before he fled the gas station. Officers were able to identify and locate James after the robbery, and bring him into the jail for charges. 

Hayes now awaits arraignment on charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Grand Larceny 2nd Degree and Menacing 2nd Degree. 

