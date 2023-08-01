Local barber nominated for overall best men's cut in global competition

Jesse Ciffa, Co-Owner of Chief's Barber Parlour is a nominee in this world's largest hair award show "One Shot"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York barber is a nominee in the world's largest hair award competition.

Jesse Ciffa is co-owner of the Chief's Barber Parlour on Military Road. He's nominated for Overall Best Men's Cut and Best Top Fade in Behind the Chair's "One Shot" competition.

"I'm hoping with Buffalo behind me we can get it done. I know no one supports their own like Buffalo, New York. And I appreciate all the support I get from you guys," Ciffa tells 2 On Your Side.

"One Shot" is a global competition open to any licensed hairdresser or cosmetologist and is run entirely through Instagram.

Ciffa grew up in a barbershop. His grandfather was a barber and that inspired him to start cutting his friends' hair, which led to him opening a shop of his own.

"My favorite part is definitely just the relationships you build in the industry. Plus getting to work next to all my friends here."

To vote for Ciffa, click here and scroll down until you reach the Best Fade category. His fade transformation is number 11.