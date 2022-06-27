Queen of Heaven Carnival taking place early July

The carnival will kick off with Super Crus Night on Thursday, July 7 and run through July 10.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A summer staple is coming to West Seneca this July. On Monday, the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced it will be taking place July 7-11.

In addition to free admission and free parking, this year's festival will also include a free shuttle bus from the West Seneca West Senior High School Parking lot on 43 main Street to the carnival grounds.

The shuttle for the carnival will run every 20 minutes July 8 4-9:30 p.m., July 9 noon-9:30 p.m., and July 10 noon-8:30 p.m.

The kickoff event on Thursday will feature the annual car show as well as live entertainment, food and raffles. Hammerl Amusements rides will be open Friday through Sunday.

BW's Smokin Barrels Barbeque Dinners will be selling food on Sunday starting at noon.

More information about the carnival is available on the Queen of Heaven Carnival website.