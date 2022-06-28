Sunflowers of Sanborn opening August 1

Starting Aug. 1, the Sunflowers of Sanborn will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready, one of Western New York's favorite summer attractions will be opening soon. The Sunflowers of Sanborn announced Monday on its official Facebook page that it plans on opening for the season in August.

Starting Aug. 1, the Sunflowers of Sanborn will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors will be able to explore over 100 acres of sunflowers, including 18 different sunflower varieties.

Several special events are already in the works for this season. You can check out some of them below:

Aug. 7: Yoga in the Field from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Aug. 13, 14 and Aug. 27, 28: Crafters in the Field, a pop-up vendor show. The event is free to attend 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 5: Food Truck Festival Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sip and pour candle making every Friday. Click here to purchase tickets.

In addition to special events on the weekends, the Sunflowers of Sanborn also offers a variety of daily activities, which you can check out below:

Explore the sunflower trail

Corn maze

Sunflower sifter

U-pick sunflower field

Sunflower smasher apple cannons

Duck derby races

Wagon ride

Concessions, including hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream

General store with merchandise and garden accessories