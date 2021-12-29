Cedarland Development kickstarts $8.5 million Michigan Avenue project

Cedarland’s Michigan & Best LLC paid $176,000 for the land according to documents filed Dec. 21 in the Erie County clerk’s office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy construction equipment is on site and Cedarland Development Co. is ready to begin work on its $8.5 million Michigan Avenue project.

Kevin Dagher, Cedarland vice president, said environmental cleanup and land remediation at Michigan Avenue and Best Street will lead the way for construction the three-story, 35-apartment Michigan Place Apartments.

Cedarland’s Michigan & Best LLC paid $176,000 for the land — officially at 1145 Michigan Ave. — according to documents filed Dec. 21 in the Erie County clerk’s office. Michigan & Best LLC bought the land from the City of Buffalo in a deal negotiated between the Cedarland and the Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning earlier this year.