x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cedarland Development kickstarts $8.5 million Michigan Avenue project

Cedarland’s Michigan & Best LLC paid $176,000 for the land according to documents filed Dec. 21 in the Erie County clerk’s office.
Credit: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.
Blueprints construction and a yellow hardhat with a compass

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy construction equipment is on site and Cedarland Development Co. is ready to begin work on its $8.5 million Michigan Avenue project.

Kevin Dagher, Cedarland vice president, said environmental cleanup and land remediation at Michigan Avenue and Best Street will lead the way for construction the three-story, 35-apartment Michigan Place Apartments.

Cedarland’s Michigan & Best LLC paid $176,000 for the land — officially at 1145 Michigan Ave. — according to documents filed Dec. 21 in the Erie County clerk’s office. Michigan & Best LLC bought the land from the City of Buffalo in a deal negotiated between the Cedarland and the Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning earlier this year.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Erie County to distribute thousands of KN95 masks to the public