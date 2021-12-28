Royal Car Wash pays $2 million for Hamburg site

The 4,096-square-foot car wash was approved by Hamburg town agencies this fall.

Construction of Royal Car Wash’s latest local operation at 4484 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, will start in January.

Royal Car Wash – through its Royal Wash Development LLC affiliate – paid $2 million for the property acquired from Hamburg Business Park LLC, according to documents filed Dec. 23 in the Erie County clerk’s office. The deal clears the way for construction to begin.

The 4,096-square-foot car wash was approved by Hamburg town agencies this fall. Plans were filed by Royal Car Wash affiliates JSEK Hamburg LLC and Daniele Management LLC, both of Rochester.