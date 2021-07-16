Searching for a space

Downtown has parking aplenty right now, but problems lurk on the horizon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Richard Barnes was looking for a downtown home for his law firm, the Barnes Group, location and rental rates were important, but so was parking for the firm’s 40 employees and the daily influx of clients.

The Barnes firm moved from the Main Place Tower to the 500 Pearl building because the office space came with parking. 500 Pearl has 368 spaces on five levels. A portion of the fifth level is dedicated to the Barnes firm.

“Parking is a relatively important concern. The majority of my staff and clients come downtown by car," he said. “We would not have moved here without the parking component."