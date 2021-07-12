Buffalo History Museum finalizing $2 million project to restore portico entrance

Opening up the portico entrance was the centerpiece of a 2015 facilities study commissioned by the museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Buffalo History Museum opens its portico doors later this month, the $2 million project under way will allow the museum to increase revenue as much as 10% when the lower level portico can be used for special events and exhibition space.

“Our space is at a premium,” said Melissa Brown, executive director.

Opening up the portico entrance was the centerpiece of a 2015 facilities study commissioned by the museum. The goal was to better connect the museum with Delaware Park foot traffic, especially those visiting the Japanese Gardens and the walking path around Mirror Lake. It also opened up 3,500 square feet of space of exhibition and event space.