Lance Leipold's final local touchdown: A $1 million home sale

According to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Leipold and his wife sold the Glenview Drive home for $1,025,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former University at Buffalo head football coach Lance Leipold sold his Clarence home in 10 days for a 25% profit.

According to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Leipold and his wife, Kelly, sold the house at 5370 Glenview Drive for $1,025,000 to Ryan and Nicole Garner.

The Leipolds paid $820,000 for the house in June 2019 and listed it in May for $929,000 with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ Carol Esposito.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Before leaving for the University of Kansas in April, Leipold had been the Bulls' head coach since the 2016 season, and he had a six-year run of success at Buffalo.