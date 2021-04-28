M&T Bank to unveil Tech Hub in Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday M&T Bank will unveil its long-awaited Tech Hub inside Buffalo's tallest building Seneca One.
The plan was first announced in July 2019. At that time, the building was vacant, now it is bustling with activity. Once everything is moved in, about 1,500 tech employees will work in the hub.
Work resumed in the summer of 2020 after having to pause due to the pandemic. In addition to M&T, startup incubators 43 North and Techstars, as well as international business management software company Odoo will also occupy space in the 38 story tower.
M&T Bank will lease 11 upper floors and a pair of western plaza wings. M&T is the biggest part of the $120 million renovation of the building led by developer Doug Jemal.