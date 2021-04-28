M&T Bank to unveil Tech Hub in Seneca One

Eventually, about 1,500 tech employees will work in the hub inside Buffalo's tallest building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday M&T Bank will unveil its long-awaited Tech Hub inside Buffalo's tallest building Seneca One.

The plan was first announced in July 2019. At that time, the building was vacant, now it is bustling with activity. Once everything is moved in, about 1,500 tech employees will work in the hub.

Work resumed in the summer of 2020 after having to pause due to the pandemic. In addition to M&T, startup incubators 43 North and Techstars, as well as international business management software company Odoo will also occupy space in the 38 story tower.