Douglas Jemal is ready to tackle the Central Terminal: 'It was love at first sight'

“It’s a treasure — no, it’s a buried treasure,” Jemal said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal's Buffalo development portfolio already includes landmarks such as Seneca One Tower, Richardson Towers and Statler City. Now he wants to redevelop the Central Terminal.

“It’s a treasure — no, it’s a buried treasure,” Jemal said.

Jemal toured the East Buffalo complex in 2018 and it piqued his interest.

“It was love at first sight,” Jemal said. "At the time, I was too focused on the Seneca (One Tower)."