Buffalo Common Council, mayor agree to hire emergency managers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the Blizzard of 2022 City of Buffalo, leaders have finally settled on two new city hall positions which they hope will address the city's response to disasters and weather events and help upgrade the city's vehicles

In the wake of the November lake effect blast and then December's blizzard questions and complaints poured into city hall regarding the city's response. It was even spotlighted harshly by national media, especially with the claims that some emergency services had to shut down.

So city leaders looked for answers to handle it better. Mayor Brown suggested a fleet manager especially as the firefighter's union and other groups attended council meetings to say many fire trucks and other equipment were too old to function or just plain broken.

City council members then countered with the idea of bringing back an emergency manager position.

On Tuesday both positions were approved by the council with consent from the mayor's office.

The emergency manager will be like a Homeland Security Director to coordinate disaster response and to be ready for it. South District Councilman Chris Scanlon said, "This position can handle all the preparedness, the mitigation, the response, and the recovery. It can put together planning and execute planning and administer planning for elected officials, all essential employees, and things like that. Also, pursue funding to assist in those efforts and also in the aftermath - securing funds to make us whole as a city."

Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski added, "The way we address them (disasters) is by being prepared and knowing where our resources lie and to have the proper training for all departments - from the police department, the fire department to elected officials to more administrators - especially when it comes to the 311 system and we have to activate certain units."

Councilman David Rivera of the Niagara District pointed out, "Unfortunately we look at disasters and tragedies as opportunities to make changes. And the tragedies we experienced this year have compelled us. And I don't think there's any one position that we filled this year that's more important than this position."

Council members say the city's emergency management position could pay $107,000 to 130,000 dollars depending on experience. The fleet manager position might be a six-figure position as well. Some council members have questioned the need for that fleet manager but have now signed on to it as well saying funding is available with the combination of several currently vacant city jobs.

In addition, council members are bonding out to help purchase some new vehicles like a new pumper truck and aerial ladder truck for the fire department along with a specialized response vehicle that may have tracks instead of just wheels to better get through the snow.

