Erie County, human service agencies are attempting to bolster future storm preps and response

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After 46 people died in Erie County during last December's blizzard, local officials are seeking more ways to improve the access and notification of the public about potentially dangerous weather events and other emergency situations.

Representatives of some human service agencies learned more about how they can be involved to help their clients be better prepared.

In advance of the Christmas weekend deadly storm, we previously showed you that FeedMore WNY through its Meals on Wheels program delivered so-called Blizzard Boxes with pasta, canned goods, and other food items to help sustain their clients, mostly senior citizens, while snow removal crews try to clear the streets and allow emergency responders to get through.

On Thursday, this meeting and planning exercise at the Erie County Emergency Operations Center brought together human service agencies such as FeedMore WNY, the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, and Information referral provider 211 WNY to hear directly from county emergency planners.

Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera said: "Having these organizations here today brings them into the conversation, helps us to create a plan with them on what they can do before an emergency, what they can do during an emergency, and what they can do after."

Dawn Vanderkooi, Contact Director with 211 WNY, added: "When something like this happens, everyone does their own thing, and nobody talks to everybody to make sure that duplication of services, who to send people to, so we're hoping to coordinate those efforts for future events."

Chimera points out there are two primary goals in any response blending such agencies with government, especially to counter incorrect information spread by social media that can impact response.

"Making sure communication is concise and how we can provide care during an emergency," Chimera said.

And while this is a county sponsored effort to build effective connections for an emergency, Chimera says the strictly local form of government will be linked as well going forward.