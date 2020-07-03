BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force held an awareness event to mark national Black Balloon Day in old county hall downtown on Friday.

It's a day where those affected by drug overdoses place black balloons on their porches or mailboxes to raise awareness for the epidemic.

"We are committed to supporting families who have been affected by the opiod epidemic," said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein." As we acknowledge the loss of these individuals in our community, we can give hope and strength to families who have loved ones who are living with an opiod use disorder."

Friday's event comes at the end of a rough week as Erie county announced there have been seven overdose deaths since Sunday.

