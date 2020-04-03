BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is warning people that there's been a spike in overdose deaths that might mean a batch of heroin that's particularly strong.

It says there have been seven suspected overdose deaths here since Sunday, and it says anyone struggling with addiction should have Narcan on hand to reverse the effects of an overdose.

The county asks that if you are seeking help, the Erie County Addiction Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 716-831-7007.

You can also walk into any hospital emergency room and enroll in Buffalo MATTERS to access medication assisted treatment on the spot, if you are medically eligible.

RELATED: $750K, 12 guns & Fentanyl found in Buffalo drug bust

RELATED: New York senators pass opioid legislation package

RELATED: Wyoming County man charged in fatal overdose