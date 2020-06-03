ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein issued a warning to community members on Wednesday, after the county reached at least seven suspected overdose deaths since Sunday.

"We just want to alert Erie County residents and Western New York residents that there's something out there that is killing people, and we just want you to be aware and prepared," she said.

Burstein added, "That's a very large number, much larger than we've seen in the past couple years."

County leaders said even if people think they're using a substance that is not an opioid, it could be spiked with fentanyl.

"We know that there's individuals who've died in not just Erie County but across the United States because there seems to be a greater spiking of cocaine with fentanyl," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Ed Cichon, the director of marketing and communications at Caz Recovery, told 2 On Your Side the recent spike is something they're concerned about.

"Things last year were looking pretty promising in terms of the potential start of a decrease in opioid deaths, but this is a very troubling trend. Usually it doesn't happen this strong, this intensely, so whatever is out there on the streets seems to be pretty potent and pretty strong," Cichon said.

Despite great efforts in treatment and education, Cichon said substance use disorders know no boundaries.

"Everyone across the country knows somebody with a substance use disorder who's struggling. Every single neighborhood, community, city, state, anything. Everyone's struggling right now, unfortunately. It is a nationwide epidemic and it calls for a nationwide response," Cichon said.

But there are several resources locally to help.

The county asks that if you are seeking help, the Erie County Addiction Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 716-831-7007.

You can also walk into any hospital emergency room and enroll in Buffalo MATTERS to access medication-assisted treatment on the spot, if you are medically eligible.

Cichon added, "Right now especially with the recent spike in overdose deaths, we encourage everybody to be carrying Narcan. That can allow you to reverse an overdose. So if you're struggling with a substance abuse disorder or know someone who is, it is vitally important to get Narcan as soon as possible and to carry that with you because that can absolutely save somebody's life immediately."

