Two officers and a civilian were taken to the hospital following a car crash around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police Department officers are recovering after a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the BPD, two officers and a civilian were taken to the hospital following a car crash involving a police car and a civilian vehicle around 1:15 a.m. this morning.

The crash happened near McKinley and Southside Pkwys.

All three involved are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.