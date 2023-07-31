Man dies after crash in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead after a crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday evening at the intersection of State Route 104 and County Line Road in the Town of Murray.
The sheriff's office says that's where a Cadillac ran a stop sign and was hit by a Hyundai.
The driver of the Cadillac, 32-year-old Samuel Mattison died at the scene.
Three other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said the ongoing investigation shows that speed was a contributing factor.