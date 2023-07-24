Derby woman run over by SUV, daughter charged with manslaughter

Law enforcement is still investigating the crash that took place on Sunday.

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — An Erie County woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly ran over her mother, who later died.

New York State Police report that troopers responded to a crash on East Port Bay Road in the Village of Wolcott around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, detectives discovered Lindsay M. Naab, age 26, of Derby, NY hit her mother, Annette M. Naab, of Derby, NY, with an SUV.

Emergency personnel on scene attempted to save Annette, however she was pronounced dead at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Lindsay was arrested for Manslaughter 2nd (C Felony), Vehicular Manslaughter 1st (C Felony), and Felony DWI. She was taken to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.