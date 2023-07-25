Elma man killed in West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An Elma man has died following a crash in the Town of West Seneca Monday.
The accident happened near 2700 Clinton Street around 5:30am.
Police say a 2022 GMC Terrain driven by Zachary Poisson, 32, of West Seneca was traveling east on Clinton Street when he crossed over the center line and hit a 1995 Geo Tracker head on.
The driver of the Tracker, David Sion, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Poisson suffered minor injuries and was taken to ECMC.
West Seneca Police say they are continuing the investigation, along with the Erie County District Attorney's office. Investigators say based on evidence at the scene, a drug recognition expert was sent to the hospital to perform an evaluation on Poisson. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and results of a blood draw.