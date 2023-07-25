Elma man killed in West Seneca crash

An Elma has died following a crash on Clinton Street in West Seneca on Monday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An Elma man has died following a crash in the Town of West Seneca Monday.

The accident happened near 2700 Clinton Street around 5:30am.

Police say a 2022 GMC Terrain driven by Zachary Poisson, 32, of West Seneca was traveling east on Clinton Street when he crossed over the center line and hit a 1995 Geo Tracker head on.

The driver of the Tracker, David Sion, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poisson suffered minor injuries and was taken to ECMC.