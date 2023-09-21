World's largest polka dance world record to be attempted in Buffalo

Local polish groups in Buffalo are hoping to break the largest Polka dance world-record this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local polish groups in Buffalo are hoping to break the record for the world's largest polka dance this weekend on Saturday September 23 and the public is invited to come and watch.

The current record is 802 polka dancers, and was set on June 29, 2013 in Germany. Oganizerss of Buffalo's Pulaski Festival is confident that they can beat that number right here in WNY.

The polka dance will happen after the annual Pulaski Day parade that begins at noon, and those who wish to participate must be officially accounted for and registered.

The festival takes place in Niagara Square.

Registration is now closed for participants for the dance, but the community may still come watch the World record breaking event along with other fun experiences throughout the day at the festival.

The festival will also include live music, food, beverages, raffles, vendors, and more.

To learn more visit www.generalpulaski.com/festival