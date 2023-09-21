Hochul announces new efforts to address asylum seeker crisis in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the states new efforts to address recent asylum seeker and migrant crisis.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday new steps that will be taken by the state to address the asylum seeker and migrant crisis.

This comes after the White House administration announced Wednesday that some people from Venezuela, who have resided in the United States prior to July 21, 2023 will be eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status

Those steps will allow those individuals to be granted work authorization. The state has allocated more than $30 million to help those file paperwork to receive those authorizations.

“Work authorization is the way out of the migrant crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “Individuals who achieve legal work status will be able to exit the shelter system, find work opportunities and get their shot at the American Dream. This announcement from the White House is a critical step, putting these individuals on the path to legal status that comes with work authorization. President Biden has once again delivered for New Yorkers, and we're grateful to Majority Leader Schumer, Leader Jeffries, Senator Gillibrand, Mayor Adams, Democratic members of the New York Congressional Delegation, and business and labor leaders who supported this effort.”

Hochul directed the Department of Labor to connect new employers with newly-eligible asylum seekers and migrants who are on the path to receiving work authorizations.

More than 70 state personnel representing 16 state agencies have been urged to assist in the work authorization effort