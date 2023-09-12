Challenger Sports of WNY founders open a storefront to benefit those with disabilities

The Checkered Poppy in Wrights Corners will be donating a portion of its profits to individuals with physical and/or intellectual challenges.

WRIGHTS CORNERS, N.Y. — A new antique shop has opened up in Niagara County, and those who shop there will be helping raise money for those individuals with physical and/or intellectual challenges.

The Checkered Poppy located on Ridge Road in Wrights Corners is open daily, and ran by the founders of Challenger Sports of WNY. The shops mission is to donate 20% of their proceeds to those with disabilities, and bring more awareness to the community on helping those in need.

At the shop guests can find a wide variety of handmade gifts, treats, antiques, treasures, and more.

The space is also going to give people the opportunity to hold small gatherings in the lower part of the location on weekends, and in the evenings.

The gathering space rental includes

Huge party room

Fully equipped kitchen

Refrigerators/Sinks

Serving Counter Area

Oven/Microwave

Restrooms

Handicapped accessible

Those looking to rent it can call (716)-696-2463 for more details and pricing. Those also interested in selling their handmade goods at the shop can call the number listed as well to inquire.

Have you stopped in to visit?! We’d love to say hello!! C’mon in to explore all the goodies waiting for you! Open... Posted by The Checkered Poppy Antiques and Gifts on Wednesday, September 6, 2023