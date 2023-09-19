Fall fest at Como Lake Park

There will be over 70 vendors at Como Lake Park at the end of the month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Parks Department is hosting its annual Fall Fest at Lake Como Park on Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will happen rain or shine.

There will be over 70 vendors including local artisans, non-profit organizations, and public services. There will also be 7 food trucks, live music, free wagon rides, free pumpkins, crafts, and more throughout the day.

Local park rangers will also be providing environmental education opportunities and syrup sales.

“Fall Fest is one of our most popular festivals of the year and is always well-attended, so we are encouraging participants to plan ahead and enjoy the day,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “We will have plenty of easily accessible off-site parking, lots of vendors, and fun for everyone so we are looking forward to another great event.”

Parking for the event is free, and people attending must only enter through the Bowen Road entrance for the event. There will also be disability-accessible parking available if needed. People may also park at the William Street School for free and utilize the event's free shuttle services that will be running all day.

