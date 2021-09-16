Buffalo to keep splash pads open an extra five days

The city's ten sprinkle spots were set to shut down for the season on September 19, but will now remain open until September 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids in Buffalo can thank Mother Nature for an extra five days to cool off in any of the city's 10 splash pads.

The city announced the decision was made due to the warmer temperatures forecast for the next week or so. The pads normally close for the season on Labor Day, but the schedule had already been extended once through September 19 due to the warmer weather.

“With temperatures forecast to be in the 80s several days next week, we decided to keep our very popular splash pads open an extra five days. I’m sure our kids and their families will appreciate being able to cool off and enjoy the splash pads while the summer weather continues,” Mayor Brown said.

The splash pads are open weekdays from 2-7 PM and this weekend from 11 AM until 7 PM.

Here is the list of the city's ten splash pads: