West Herr donates to cancer survivor rowing team to help get a new boat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local rowing club made up of women who battled and survived cancer has received a donation to help foster a new dream.

The women in We Can Row use rowing as a way to build and strength and emotional support.

They told 2 On Your Side that they were looking for help to buy a new lighter boat for $30,000.

Well, local auto dealership West Herr saw 2 On Your Side's story and decided to donate $49,000 so the team could buy that boat.

"We saw the original story aired by Danielle Church, about the weekend Row Buffalo team. And we all of us, including Scott Buehler, President, and CEO, were really inspired by these women's stories. All surviving cancer-fighting cancer currently. And we've just really touched and felt the importance of their group and we really felt compelled to help."

West Herr says they feel an incredible responsibility to give back to a community that has supported them for the last 70 years.

The best part about being in the city of good neighbors is seeing how the community supports each other.