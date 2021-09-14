Fall PAL PlayStreets kicks off on Tuesday

The free event offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue through early December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even with kids back in school, they will still have a chance to play at the Buffalo Police Athletic League PlayStreets program.

Starting on Tuesday, the PAL PlayStreets is returning for the fall season. The series offers free co-ed outdoors sports clinic twice a week that promote physical and mental health through cardio, strength and agility activities.

“The Buffalo Police Athletic League has seen great participation in its spring and summer PlayStreets series and we anticipate the fall events to be equally popular. PlayStreets is a free and fun experience that engages youth in a variety of physical fitness and nutrition activities, and every child receives a free fitness equipment kit to inspire them to stay healthy, active and fit,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

In addition to free equipment, kids will get a snack and a water bottle.

The series takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. until early December. This week's session will take place at Shoshone Park. A session will also be offered this Saturday at Centennial AME Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.