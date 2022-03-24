Buffalo State College closing campus Thursday due to threat

According to Buffalo State, the campus has been closed and classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SUNY Buffalo State campus was closed Thursday following a threat made against the campus.

According to the college, to allow University Police and local authorities to assess the situation and further investigate the threat, the campus has been closed and classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Students who live on campus are being asked to return to their residence hall rooms. Commuter students are being told to leave the campus for the day and all non-essential employees have been dismissed.

Those who are unable to leave campus are being told to go to the Sports Arena.

You can read the full statement from the college below:

"University Police and local authorities are investigating a threat that has been made to against the campus community. To allow UPD and law enforcement to assess the situation, we are closing the campus and canceling all classes for the remainder of the day, Thursday, March 24, effective immediately.Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all non-essential employees are dismissed. If you are not able to leave campus, please go to the Sports Arena.We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you in advance for your cooperation."