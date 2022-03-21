Starpoint Middle School student arrested for allegedly posting threat on social media

PENDLETON, N.Y. — A student at Starpoint Middle School is facing charges for allegedly posting a threat on social media indicating possible violence at the school.
The student, who is not being named due to their age, is charged with one count of Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a felony.
Investigators say the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a report on March 20 of a photo that was sent via Snapchat.
The student was released into the custody of his parents and will appear in Niagara County probation at a later date.
Police say school officials cooperated with the sheriff's office to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a release, "We will continue to investigate all school threats and take the appropriate action."