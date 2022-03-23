Buffalo Police: 15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats toward Maritime Charter School

The unnamed 15-year-old was charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old Buffalo male has been charged after allegedly making threats to a school last week, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo Police made the arrest with assistance from the FBI and New York State Police. Police say the 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly making threats towards the Maritime Charter School on South Park Avenue.

The unnamed 15-year-old was charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony. The case has been petitioned to Family Court.