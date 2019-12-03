BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's setting off on a mission to get people active in the winter.

Naturally, it's called "wintermission," which is part of a non-profit initiative that Buffalo and two other cities are taking part in.

The city held the first of its public meetings on Tuesday, talking to people and getting ideas about how to get people out and moving when it's cold.

"A lot of people are excited about the idea of activating their local parks, a lot of excitement about what's happening at Canalside, but how do we bring some of that excitement we see at Canalside to some of the neighborhood parks where people can reach it more easily on a daily basis? " said Amanda O'Rourke.

People have also suggested that clearing the sidewalks a bit better would get more people out more as well.

