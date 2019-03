BUFFALO, N.Y. — The students at Elmwood Franklin School in North Buffalo found a way to beat the winter snow and cold.

They created and published their own video on the school's Facebook page on Friday with a clear message: "Our students love their Buffalo winters!"

As of Sunday evening, the video has more than 5,300 views.

