BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Curling Club is hosting its second annual Olympic Weekend Open House on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will have live curling with the option of a discounted lesson and food trucks.

Olympic gold medalist John Shuster will be there on Saturday to play games and take pictures. Tickets are $25 dollars per person on Saturday and $5 per person on Sunday.

The schedule for Saturday:

9-11 a.m., games with John Shuster

11 a.m.-noon, slide analysis with John Shuster

Noon-2 p.m., meet John Shuster and try curling

The schedule for Sunday: