Buffalo RiverWorks working to complete foundation for Buffal-O ferris wheel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo RiverWorks announced Tuesday that it's taking a big step this week to get the Buffalo-O ferris wheel up and running.

Wednesday is a big day at RiverWorks, as they plan to pour 1 million pounds of concrete onto a structure that will serve as the foundation for the ferris wheel. According to RiverWorks, the concrete will be more than four feet thick.

RiverWorks posted a picture on Facebook Tuesday saying it will take 55 cement truck deliveries and two pump trucks.

RiverWorks General Manager Bill Casale told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley back in March that the top of the wheel will be 105 feet above ground level, once it's built upon the ruins of some old grain silos, which RiverWorks refers to as Buffalo Stonehenge.

"It was strategically placed to have both views of the city skyline and of Lake Erie. So, it will be a really unique and, we think, a world-class attraction similar to Coney Island or Navy Pier in Chicago," Casale said.