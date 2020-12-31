Engineer's report forces changes to plan for Ferris wheel at RiverWorks

The Ferris wheel is the centerpiece of a $25-million-plus development plan for Buffalo RiverWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans by Buffalo RiverWorks co-founder and developer Earl Ketry to bring a Ferris wheel to the Ganson Street sports and entertainment destination remain alive, but the wheel will now neighbor the complex's Labatt Blue silos.

The shift, Ketry said, is because an engineer's report indicated the original site for the Ferris wheel couldn't handle the weight of the 5-ton ride. Instead, the Ferris wheel is now proposed to sit on top of RiverWorks' "Stonehenge" biergarten. The Stonehenge pillars, remnants from a grain silo, can handle the weight.

Shoring up the original site would have added "at least $500,000" to the development cost.