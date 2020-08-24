x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment

Ferris wheel, youth rides, ghost tours coming to Buffalo RiverWorks

All are part of a phased-in series of developments RiverWorks founder and Buffalo businessman Earl Ketry has planned for the 15-acre Ganson Street property.
Credit: Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hockey and curling rinks at Buffalo RiverWorks could have some new neighbors, including a ferris wheel, waterfront piers and mini-amusement park filled with a handful of rides from the now-closed Fantasy Island.

All are part of a phased-in series of developments RiverWorks founder and Buffalo businessman Earl Ketry has planned for the 15-acre Ganson Street property. Ketry said he will be investing $25 million.

"It is all part of my goal to make Buffalo a regional destination and stop being a drive-through location on the way to Niagara Falls," Ketry said. "My goal is to see RiverWorks become something of an industrial Disney World on the shores of the Buffalo River."

To learn more information on the attractions proposed for Buffalo Riverworks, read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

Related Articles