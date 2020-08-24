Ferris wheel, youth rides, ghost tours coming to Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hockey and curling rinks at Buffalo RiverWorks could have some new neighbors, including a ferris wheel, waterfront piers and mini-amusement park filled with a handful of rides from the now-closed Fantasy Island.

All are part of a phased-in series of developments RiverWorks founder and Buffalo businessman Earl Ketry has planned for the 15-acre Ganson Street property. Ketry said he will be investing $25 million.

"It is all part of my goal to make Buffalo a regional destination and stop being a drive-through location on the way to Niagara Falls," Ketry said. "My goal is to see RiverWorks become something of an industrial Disney World on the shores of the Buffalo River."