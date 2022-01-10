Buffalo restaurateur heads south to Ellicottville with Finnerty's buy

Angelo Canna Jr. is buying Finnerty’s Tap Room at 5 E. Washington St., a 100-seat Irish-themed bar-restaurant in the village known for burgers, wings, Reuben meatballs and French onion soup.

Canna is buying the business operation and taking over the lease for the property with Ellicott Development. First opened five years ago, Finnerty's is very different from the fine dining establishments he’s operated up until now.