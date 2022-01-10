x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buffalo restaurateur heads south to Ellicottville with Finnerty's buy

Angelo Canna Jr. is buying Finnerty’s Tap Room at 5 E. Washington St.
Credit: kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A five-year-old Ellicottville pub will have a new owner with lots of experience.

Angelo Canna Jr. is buying Finnerty’s Tap Room at 5 E. Washington St., a 100-seat Irish-themed bar-restaurant in the village known for burgers, wings, Reuben meatballs and French onion soup.

Canna is buying the business operation and taking over the lease for the property with Ellicott Development. First opened five years ago, Finnerty's is very different from the fine dining establishments he’s operated up until now.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Seneca Nation holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday