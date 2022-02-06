Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's summer reading challenge begins on Thursday

Over the summer, kids who read five or more books and upload written book summaries for them from June 2 through Aug. 31 will get a chance to win some prizes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown kicked off the 21st annual Reading Rules! Kid's Summer Reading Challenge. It's a way to motivate kids to read throughout the summer.

Over the summer, kids who read five or more books and upload written book summaries for them from June 2 through Aug. 31 will get a chance to win some prizes.

And on top of that they could be selected to attend the Mayor's ceremony for Champion readers in October.

People can sign up on the City of Buffalo's website. More information about rules and the reading list can be found on the Reading Rules! Kid's summer reading challenge webpage.