'Start Up the Summer' this Sunday at Wilkeson Pointe

Sunday, June 5 marks the kickoff to family-friendly activities and healthy happenings along the Outer Harbor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but Be Our Guest and Independent Health are getting a head start on the season this weekend.

'Start Up Summer' features an all-day slate of family-friendly healthy activities starting at 9:30 this Sunday, June 5, at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo.

The line up includes:

Fitness Classes:

Love in Motion Yoga Class at 9:30 a.m.

Soma Cura Yoga Class at 10:30 a.m.

BikeOrBar HIIT Class at 10:30 a.m.

Shannon Connors Bootcamp at 11:30 a.m.

Sunset Yoga with Heal BFLO at 8:00 p.m.

Kids Activities:

Algonquin Sports activities on the lawn from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Interactive Chalk Art with Young Audiences of WNY from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hawkcreek Wildlife from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bike and Water Sports with Longboards Pedal and Paddle:

All participants will receive the Independent Health member discount of 20% off

Water safety courses at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“Independent Health is excited to again join the Outer Harbor Buffalo as its official health and wellness partner to ‘Start Up the Summer,’” said Kathy Glieco, Vice President, Marketing Communications, Independent Health. “In addition to events planned for the special ‘Start Up the Summer’ day, Outer Harbor offers individuals and families the opportunity to enjoy the scenery, fresh air, and many activities available on our beautiful waterfront all summer long. From kayaking on the open water, biking along the lake’s edge, joining a fitness class overlooking the gentle waves, or walking the Independent Health Wellness Trail from Wilkeson Pointe to the green space of Lakeside Bike Park, there’s truly something for everyone!”

In addition to all of the fun things to do, the Nosh and Nibble food truck will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will be joined by the Blend food truck which will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.