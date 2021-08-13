'Woke Words': BPS students take part in summer arts enrichment camp

The program combines theatrical performance with lessons on writing, expression and body language. It also also included something called Mural Mania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some talented student writers and artists from Buffalo Public Schools have turned the foot of West Ferry Street and Broderick Park into their stage for some spoken word performances.

It's part of the district's "Woke Words" summer program that combines theatrical performance with lessons on writing, expression and body language.

The arts enrichment camp for 7th through 12th graders also includes something called Mural Mania. They worked with an art teacher and local artist on a mosaic-type mural that's a nod to Broderick Park's cultural history and natural beauty.

"I think there's incredible power in the arts," said Michele Agosto, BPS director of the arts. "Having children come together and create together. Discuss ideas together. Show empathy and love and compassion with one another. The arts promotes all of that."

The mural is located on the small watchman shelters at the entrance to Broderick Park if you want to check it out.