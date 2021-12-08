New mural unveiled under the lights at D'Youville College

The mural is 45 feet high, 95 feet wide, and required 95 gallons of paint and primer. There was special choreographed music to mark its debut.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new mural was unveiled Thursday night at D'Youville College, on the side of the school's new Health Professions Hub.

That's the building Nik Wallenda recently did a tight rope walk over.

The mural is 45 feet high, 95 feet wide, and required 95 gallons of paint and primer. There was special choreographed music during Thursday night's event to mark its debut.

Maya Hayuk completed the mural, which is part of the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative. "Hayuk’s abstract work is inspired by popular culture as well as Ukrainian folk art," according to Albright-Knox.