BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a shooting overnight in Buffalo.

The incident happened shortly before 1 AM in the 200 block of East Utica St. Police say an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were leaving some type of gathering when they were struck.

Both were rushed by ambulance to ECMC. The male is currently listed in serious condition and the female in critical condition.