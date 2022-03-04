Four shot overnight on Genesee St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are recovering after Buffalo Police they were shot overnight while leaving some type of party.
It happened just after 1 AM in the 400 block of Genesee St. near Mortimer.
The three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles.
Police say all four were initially listed in stable condition.
Anyone who may have information that could help police in their investigation is encouraged to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.