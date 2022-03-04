Four shot overnight on Genesee St. in Buffalo

Police say three men and a woman had left some type of party when the shooting happened.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are recovering after Buffalo Police they were shot overnight while leaving some type of party.

It happened just after 1 AM in the 400 block of Genesee St. near Mortimer.

The three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles.

Police say all four were initially listed in stable condition.