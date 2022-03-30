One officer still hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo

Two officers have been treated and released from ECMC after Tuesday's shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo gave an update Wednesday afternoon about the three officers shot Tuesday night.

One officer is still at the hospital. He is in stable condition and is recovering from surgery.

We got more information Wednesday about all three officers, including their names. Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot on Bailey by E-District Headquarters. He was shot in the left bicep and ear and has seven years on the force. Officer Christopher Wilson was shot on the 19-hundred block of Genesee. He was shot in the chest and saved by his bulletproof vest. He has four years on the force. And, Officer Joseph McCarthy is still at ECMC. He was shot at Ferry and Fillmore in the lower abdomen. He has been with Buffalo Police for five years.

Here's what the Mayor said Wednesday about how they're doing.

"I was able to communicate with all three officers in person yesterday, and their families, they were generally in good spirits. I want to thank Commissioner Gramaglia. He communicated with all three officers again today. The two that are out of the hospital remain in very good spirits. The officer still in the hospital continuing to heal," said Mayor Byron Brown.

The Mayor went on to say all three officers are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

"The conversation could have been very different this morning. We're grateful that the officers are recovering. I spoke with the two that were treated and released, I just spoke with them a little while ago and texted with the officer that's still in the hospital," said Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.