28-year-old man arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer following Buffalo shooting

Kente Bell was arrested and charged late Tuesday night with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after three Buffalo Police officers were shot Tuesday night near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue.

Buffalo officials provided an update Wednesday afternoon saying Kente Bell was arrested and charged late Tuesday night with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and faces vehicle and traffic charges. Bell might be facing additional charges, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Gramaglia went on to say that Bell is a previously convicted felon. He was convicted back in March 2020 for illegal possession of a firearm and other charges.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn tells 2 On Your Side Bell has not been arraigned yet, as he is still in the hospital. However, he will remain in police custody on a probation violation.

Buffalo Police say the three police officers were shot following a police chase. All three were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says two of the officers were treated and released from the hospital, while the third officer underwent surgery and remains at ECMC. The third officer is said to be in stable condition.

"I was able to communicate with all three officers in person yesterday - and their families. They were generally in good spirits," Brown said.

Brown said all three officers are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

"We are very fortunate that no one was killed in this incident," Brown said. "No member of the Buffalo Police Department and no member of the public, because of the way this individual was shooting from a moving vehicle showed absolutely no concern for people's safety. No concern for human life. and officers did an exceptional job under very difficult and very dangerous circumstances."

According to Gramaglia, 10 Buffalo Police vehicles are being held as evidence. Nine of the vehicles reportedly have bullet damage.

Anyone who has any information about this incident that may help investigators are being told to call 911 or reach out to their local police station.